The Elder Scrolls Online: The Dark Heart of Skyrim Announcement Cinematic Trailer

The Dark Heart of Skyrim beats from the depths in The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, the latest adventure in the Elder Scrolls saga. A chilling evil from the First Era awakens, and Skyrim needs heroes. Explore the snow-swept region of Western Skyrim, discover Tamriel’s hidden history, and face an ancient threat as part of a year-long story.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is coming for PC/Mac on May 18 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2. Pre-purchase Greymoor now digitally to receive unique bonus rewards and gain immediate access to the Holdbreaker Warhorse in-game mount (digital only).