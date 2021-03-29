The Game of Life 2 Launches on Nintendo Switch

Loading...

Marmalade Game Studio announces brings their best-selling digital board game, The Game of Life 2, to the Nintendo Switch. You can purchase the game in the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch now!

The Game of Life 2 offers a contemporary spin on Hasbro’s The Game of Life board game. Originally released in 2020 on iOS, Android and PC, The Game of Life 2 reimagines the world-famous tabletop classic with up-to-date life choices.





With this launch, Marmalade’s The Game of Life 2 brings the iconic life simulation game to a Nintendo platform for the first time in over 13 years. What’s more, when players buy the game on Nintendo Switch they’ll be able to venture through two magical worlds. As well as the Classic World board, players can choose to live life in the Fairytale Kingdom and Haunted Hills!

Marmalade’s sequel has been a bestseller on both mobile and PC. It has been nominated for two 2020 Games Industry Awards, including “Social Game” and “Heritage in Games”, and won Best Digital Board Game in the 2021 Pocket Gamer Awards!

With The Game of Life 2, Marmalade has introduced a number of well-placed additional choices to better reflect our contemporary lives. For example, players can now win the game with more than just wealth, by collecting points for knowledge and happiness! All decisions count and every life is unique on board where it’s never too late to get that degree, or adopt a mini-van-full of cats!

Marmalade Game Studio prides itself on connecting players, whether they’re in the same room or hundreds of miles apart. With online and offline options, The Game of Life 2 is a safe and easy multiplayer experience. With cross-platform capability, players can now game together via iOS, Android, PC and Nintendo Switch!

View The Game of Life 2 in Nintendo Switch Store

View the The Game of Life 2 Official Website