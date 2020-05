Over the course of this nearly 25 minute episode, Neil Druckmann, Director of The Last of Us Part II, will provide an extensive look at the gameplay, threats, and world of the game ahead of its release on 19th June on PS4. To cap it all off, he’ll introduce a never-before-seen extended gameplay sequence to close out the show.

There won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a deep dive into the world of The Last of Us Part II.