‘The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III’ Launching on PC and the Switch

As a hero of war turned instructor, Rean must lead a new generation of heroes and fight for a brighter future. They must draw upon their strength of their steel, as well as their bonds, if they hope to stop the unknown threats that await them!

Almost a year and a half has passed since the Erebonian Civil War, and much has changed since then. The shadows of the past, constantly changing states, the internal politics of the Empire and the adventurous life of Rean Schwarzer pave the way to a new chapter in this world. As a recent graduate from the Thor Military Academy, Rean, the hero of the first two parts, has gone from student to instructor in a newly founded branch of the academy.

The branch quickly moves onto the national stage. Here he takes the lead over the new Class VII and has to lead a new generation of heroes into an uncertain future. Everything is still calm, but the nefarious Ouroboros organization starts in the background with a conspiracy that could plunge the entire continent into war.

Trails of Cold Steel III throws the player into a world full of intrigue and exciting adventure. He will visit never-before-seen places and the Erebonian country and meet new faces and old acquaintances. In old Trails-M anier, this innovative RPG delivers a profound story with complex characters and a revised combat system.

Key features:

The New Class VII – The player explores the world of the Empire with a new group of heroes and meets new faces and old acquaintances there.

An immersive story – An epic story, which was built over a total of three parts, offers excitement for newcomers and fans of the series. An interactive introduction gives new players the opportunity to learn the history of the older parts so they can immerse themselves in the world of Trails of Cold Steel as quickly as possible .

A revised combat system – Thanks to the revised combat system, the player can now defy all threats. New features such as the Brave Order and the Break System add new possibilities to the fight.

Trails of Cold Steel III launches on the PC via Steam March 23rd and Ninetendo Switch soon after. The games includes 26 free cosmetic items, including Rean’s Unspeakable Costume and Juna’s Lloyd Bannings Costume with pre-order.

Trails of Cold Steel III is available now on PS4.