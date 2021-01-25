“The Medium” – 9 Uncanny Facts

Loading...

The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features patented dual-reality gameplay and an original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

Wield unique psychic abilities reserved for those with the gift. Travel between the realities or explore them both at the very same time. Use the Out of Body experience to investigate places where your real-world self can’t go. Create energy shields and deliver powerful spirit blasts to survive the spirit world and its otherworldly dangers.

With The Medium launching January 28th, learn more about the game, its development and the people involved. Take a sneak peek behind the veil and discover 9 intriguing facts, Easter Eggs and development hurdless Bloober Team successfully overcame during the pandemic.