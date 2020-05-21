Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

The New Legends: Official Sea of Thieves Showcase

Video Games

The New Legends: Official Sea of Thieves Showcase

74views
99
10 shares, 99 points

Set to the track ‘New Legends’ by rock band Gold Coin, this new trailer is designed to take you on a tour of some of Sea of Thieves’ most unique and awe-inspiring moments. Anything can happen in a session on the seas: you can fight immense Megalodon battles, tangle with a Kraken, raid a Skeleton Fort, chase down other unsuspecting player ships to steal their loot (or fall prey to another crew with the same idea), or change gears to take on fast-paced PvP gameplay at its purest in The Arena.

If you’ve got the skill and the mettle to overcome these challenges, you might even reach the heights of Pirate Legend – unlocking exclusive cosmetics, locations and quests reserved for only the best of buccaneers.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in