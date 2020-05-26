‘The Signifier’ is a Tech-Noir Mystery Adventure

The Signifier is a story-driven tech-noir mystery adventure. Explore the real world and enter the unconscious realms of the victim’s mind. Use technology to find clues to solve puzzles, unravel layers of dialogue, and find the truth.

When the vice-president of the largest tech company in the world is found dead in her apartment, you are asked to investigate her last memories to find what really happened…

You are Frederick Russell, an expert in AI and psychology, and the main researcher behind an experimental deep brain scanner called the Dreamwalker. Its controversial technology allows the exploration of the recorded senses and unconscious realms of the mind.

In a world on the verge of an AI revolution, you will navigate through the deep and surrealistic world of human psychology and learn from its darkness. You will defy the abstract language of the unconscious where everything can be interpreted.

Can you find truth… in a subjective world?

Reality, Memoires & Dreams – Three coexisting dimensions to explore: reality, and the objective memories and subjective dreams in the mindscape.

Three coexisting dimensions to explore: reality, and the objective memories and subjective dreams in the mindscape. Puzzles & Mystery – Move between realms to solve puzzles, unlock new dialog branches, and unravel the mystery.

Move between realms to solve puzzles, unlock new dialog branches, and unravel the mystery. The Unconsciousness – Learn psychological concepts to use powers and tools for navigating the strange and unpredictable unconsciousness.





The Signifier is coming soon to Windows PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4