The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Launch Trailer

Deck13’s acclaimed Action-RPG The Surge 2 receives the Kraken expansion today, which is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and the all-encompassing Premium Edition. Watch the launch trailer for the Premium Edition to get a glimpse of the retro-themed suburban environments and deadly new enemies you’ll soon be engaging in brutal combat, as well as all the excellent content available in previous DLCs. The Premium Edition collects the base game and all DLCs.

The Kraken expansion adds hours of narrative-driven content with a brand-new storyline and location, as well as a wealth of new weapons, implants and armor to discover and craft. On the outskirts of Jericho City, enter the VBS Krakow, a massive decommissioned aircraft carrier retrofitted as a retreat for the rich and famous. Battle robot pirates, deranged security systems, and an imposing new boss, each with their own unique combat mechanics. Fight hard, and uncover the truth behind the desolate military vessel!

In the Premium Edition of The Surge 2, get every DLC, including the Kraken expansion, alongside the base game in one package. This includes the two free weapon and gear packs, Future Shock and JCPD, as well as the URBN Gear Pack, the Public Enemy Weapon Pack, and the latest Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack. Alongside the Kraken DLC this is hours of new content to hack, slash, and dismember your way through.

The Kraken Expansion and the Premium Edition are available for all today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Visit the official shop for more information

The Surge 2 is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.