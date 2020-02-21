The ‘Tekken’ World Tour Returns for its 5th Season of Bone Crushing Bouts

With millions of units sold worldwide, Tekken 7 continues to bring more fighters into the fold. For 2020 the Tekken World Tour returns for its fifth season which will visit over 30 events across different categories including: Masters, Challengers, and Dojo levels. All of this high level Tekken 7 tournament action will be spread around the globe, with some favorite locations returning and some new locations being added based on fan feedback. Kicking off this year’s tour will be the Tokyo Tekken Masters Tournament taking place on April 4-5!

All of the competitive play, all of the rivalries, all of the drama, and all of the cash will then culminate at the Tekken World Tour Finals which will make its grand return to the USA in December when all of the best Tekken 7 players from around the globe converge upon New Orleans, Louisiana on December 12-13 to fight for cash and glory; and with over $200,000 on-the-line, the stakes are going to be high!

Who will be crowned the new King of the Iron Fist in 2020? Stay tuned to find out!

Now experience the glory of the Tekken World Tour..