The Timeless ‘Space Invaders Forever’ Coming Soon

The sensational Space Invaders Forever that will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4 both through the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store as well as boxed versions in retail on December 11th. Space Invaders Forever will be released in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In around two weeks, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch owners can immerse themselves in a fantastic collection of games of its kind.

An Iconic Experience

Young or old, novice or hardened gamer, everyone knows the name Space Invaders! Perhaps it is one of the most famous brands ever! Some say it launched the video gaming scene into a new stratosphere/era. It’s simple, but revolutionary game design was so addictive it was cloned in many other forms over the years but the original Space Invaders is still the benchmark for all that followed.

The Space Invaders Forever Collection

• Space Invaders Extreme – Featuring greatly improved graphics and interactive sound to deliver a new immersive experience! Packed with vibrant visuals and a pulsing soundtrack. Space Invaders Extreme comes with 16 stages, packed with devious Invaders and fiendish boss fights. Practice individual stages in Free Play, then boost your high score to new heights in Arcade Mode! Can you find all the countless, hidden bonuses?

• Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE – Team up with up to 3 friends to shoot down the Invaders to clear the stages as fast as possible. This brand new 4-player-coop-experience offers new stages, gimmicks and new music written by TAITO’s in-house sound team ‘ZUNTATA’.

• Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is the perfect union of two Arcade Kings. Two of TAITO’s most iconic and beloved video game series clash on console and combine elements from both arcade classics. Players are controlling the Arkanoid Vaus paddle ship to defeat waves of Space Invaders. Beat all 150 stages with your skills and unlock 40 different characters from the TAITO legacy. Each character has unique abilities – use more than 20 different skills, including power-ups and protective fire. Are you ready to defeat the huge 3D Invader bosses and save the galaxy?