The Undead Haunt Sharandar in Neverwinter: Sharandar – Episode 2: the Soul Keeper, Available Now on PC

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced that the second episode of Neverwinter’s three-episode Sharandar module, Episode 2: The Soul Keeper is now available on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and Arc), and will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation4 May 13.

Episode 2: The Soul Keeper introduces a new evolution of the revamped mystical land of Sharandar — originally introduced in Neverwinter’s first ever module, Fury of the Feywild — and has adventurers travel to the Mended Grove to learn why the dead haunt the lands. This new episode brings exciting new features to New Sharandar, including new areas to explore in a re-imagined adventure zone, a menacing new hag, new quests, new heroic encounters, new rewards and much more.





In Episode 2: The Soul Keeper, the blight has receded in New Sharandar, yet a new dark cloud has descended upon the forest and crept into the Mended Grove. One by one, graves long silent have been exhumed, with Eladrin elves long passed walking again as undead. Joining these reanimated corpses are Iliyanbruen elves corrupted by the Night Hag known as Mathilda Soulstealer, an ancient fiendish being who drains the life from any living thing she touches. To rid the Mended Grove of the undead, Neverwinter adventurers must band together to assist the elves of New Sharandar in defeating the soul-stealing Night Hag.

Across this new campaign, adventurers discover the Night Hag’s army haunts the Mended Grove. While exploring the vast grove, adventurers face some of the strongest of the Night Hag’s undead servants by taking on new bounties and challenging heroic encounters. The Waking Nightmares major heroic encounter tasks adventurers to strike down the powerful Keeper of Nightmares to free captured adventurers before they’re converted into undead. Adventurers strong enough to complete these deadly fights earn epic rewards from the Iliyanbruen elves of New Sharandar, including new companion gear and rings with new powers.

Episode 2: The Soul Keeper introduces plenty of playable content and exciting updates for PC adventurers to enjoy. A full list of game features released with today’s update includes:

The Mended Grove – Explore the new Mended Grove area of the Sharandar Adventure Zone, where undead servants haunt the living, summoned by a soul-stealing Night Hag.

Night Hag Lair – The vile Night Hag has made a lair for herself in an ancient Illefarn crypt where she hoards her stolen souls. Undead guardians abound in this long-forgotten tomb!

The Soul Keeper Campaign – Begin the second Sharandar campaign for new rewards, including new companion armor sets, along with new rings with brand-new powers new to Neverwinter.

New Heroic Encounters – The new Mended Grove area has four new, challenging Heroic Encounters (one Major Heroic Encounter and three Minor Heroic Encounters). Upon successfully completing an encounter, adventurers are rewarded with Seals of the Wild, which can be traded for Crone’s gear.

New Bounties – As the threat of the hags grows, more of their foul champions are brought forth. The Iliyanbruen elves of New Sharandar reward those adventurers brave enough to defeat these threats and claim the bounties.

The final episode, Episode 3: The Odious Court will continue and conclude the evolution of Neverwinter: Sharandar. More details, including launch details and features, for the final episode will be revealed soon.