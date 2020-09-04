‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ is Coming to the Next Generation!

Created by CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher is a series of fantasy role-playing games following the adventures of professional monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. To date, the series has sold over 50 million copies worldwide and garnered over 1000 awards. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which released in 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and later in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch, won a total of 250 Game of the Year awards. The Witcher games are set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books.

Developed to take advantage of powerful video-game hardware, the next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available as a standalone purchase on PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and as a free update for current owners of the game on PC, Xbox One or PlayStation 4.