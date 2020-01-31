‘Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales’ Now Available for Nintendo Switch!

From the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes a brand new tale set in the brutal and twisted universe of witcher Geralt of Rivia.

The world stands on the verge of chaos, as the tensions between the power-hungry Nilfgaardian Empire and proud Northern Realms grow. Facing an imminent invasion, Meve — war-veteran Queen of Lyria and Rivia — is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and turn-based battles.

An all new epic tale

• Embark on a grand adventure full of thought-provoking quests, choices and consequences

Travel to never-before-seen kingdoms

• Explore new and mysterious regions of the monster-infested world of The Witcher

Prepare for war

• Manage resources and develop units in your very own, customizable battle camp

Lead your army in epic battles

• Engage in story battles using an army built from characters you meet and interact with during your journey

A set of free digital goodies comes with Thronebreaker, including the official soundtrack, concept art from the game, as well as an annotated map of Lyria. Details on how to claim these goodies can be found on the dedicated website.

Ported to the Nintendo Switch by Crunching Koalas, in close cooperation with CD PROJEKT RED, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales can be purchased right now from the Nintendo eShop. The title is also available on GOG.COM, Steam, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.