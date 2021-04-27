Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Invitational Kicks Off in Paris May 11

Ubisoft confirmed that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 will take place from 11th May through to 23rd May in Paris, France, with all four Rainbow Six Esports regions participating. Following approval from the French Government and local authorities, Brazilian teams will be authorised to join the competition in France, following additional safety measures. To ensure everyone’s safety, the event will be held without any live audience and all participants will follow strict sanitary measures.

While Ubisoft is saddened once more by the fact that, despite its joint efforts with the organisation, Wildcard Gaming will not be competing at the Six Invitational, the crown jewel event of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year is fast approaching, and the company is looking forward to offering the Siege communities around the world, the so long-awaited clash of the regions that will determine Season 2020’s World Champions.

The competition will gather 19 teams from all Rainbow Six Esports regions, in a LAN environment following strict sanitary measures, with no audience on site.

11th – 16th May: Group Stage.

19th – 23rd May: Playoffs, broadcast from the Palais Brongniart, a historical venue at the very heart of Paris, France.

With the well-being of pro players, staff and partners as the main priority, Ubisoft continues to work with partner organiser Live Nation, health and safety agency ACEPS, medical agency ISMA and the French Government to develop a controlled, safe and competitive offline environment throughout the entire event, in line with the guidelines of the health organisations and local authorities. Any changes to the ongoing situation are being monitored to ensure appropriate actions are taken.

All available information about the Six Invitational 2021 happening in May, such as (but not limited to) competitive format details, prize pool, dates, participating teams, Group Stage group pool, schedules and health and safety measures, are available in the Event Guide of the competition: https://rainbow6.com/SI2021GuideUpdate

For more information about Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports, please visit http://www.rainbow6.com/esports