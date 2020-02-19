Top Pick for PS4 Pre-Order Video Games

Amazon has some great reasons to pre-oder. Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you’ll receive the lowest price. You will also receive the game the day it comes out plus special bonus’.

Persona 5 Royal: Steelbook Launch Edition

Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Deluxe Edition

Pre order now to get the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC. A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII Remake rebuilds the legendary RPG for today. The first entry in a multi part saga, delivering a level of depth inconceivable for the original. Mind blowing story, unforgettable characters, epic battles and technical excellence collide. The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him. Deluxe Edition Includes: Final Fantasy VII Remake game, Artbook, Mini Soundtrack, Steelbook, Cactuar Summon Materia DLC

Resident Evil 3

Witness the climactic events of Raccoon city in a completely reimagined Resident Evil 3. This highly demanded follow-up in the 94 million unit selling franchise comes on the heels of the award-winning Resident Evil 2, and completes the Raccoon city story Arc. Resident Evil 3 will also include the online 4VS1 asymmetric multiplayer experience Resident Evil resistance. In Resident Evil 3, S.Toa.R.S. Member Jill Valentine, One of video games’ Most iconic heroines, flees a city being consumed by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Built with capcom’s proprietary Re engine, Resident Evil 3 uses modernized gameplay to combine action with classic survival horror in vivid high-definition. Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon city’s residents. Every hope of escape is cut off by another Star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering bio organic weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.Toa.R.S. Members in the city – with Jill being his final target.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package

Join Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they embark on a journey to stop the darkness from overtaking the universe. Wield the magical weapon known as the Keyblade in epic battles alongside iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Jump into action with spectacular team-up moves and powerful magic spells to save beloved Disney and Pixar worlds! The Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package includes: Kingdom Hearts III・Kingdom Hearts II Final Mis・Kingdom Hearts Final Mix・Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories・Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days・Kingdom Hearts Re:coded・Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix・Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD・Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover・Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage–

