“Total War: Warhammer III” Announce Trailer – Conquer Your Daemons

Total War: Warhammer III, the third release in an ongoing partnership between globally-acclaimed developer Creative Assembly and world-renowned Warhammer maker Games Workshop is set to plunge players into a cataclysmic conflict between ruinous daemonic powers and the sentinels of the mortal world.

In Total War: Warhammer III each choice you make will shape the reality-shattering conflict to come; from the mysterious Lands of the East to the daemon-infested Realms of Chaos. Experience strategy gaming on a scale yet unseen in this epic culmination to the Total War: Warhammer III trilogy.

Featuring iconic new races from the World of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, including the video-game debut of Kislev and Cathay alongside the factions of Chaos – Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch – players will wage war with the most diverse array of legendary heroes, gargantuan monsters, flying creatures and magical powers that the series has ever seen.

“Our vision, from the start, was to create a series that felt like an incredible journey through this world we all loved.,” said Game Director, Ian Roxburgh. “The enormous support of our players in ensuring the success of the first two instalments has pushed our ambition to new heights, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

“The craft, dedication and authenticity to the Warhammer world that Creative Assembly has poured into the celebrated Total War Warhammer franchise over the years has been a delight to us at Games Workshop and fans worldwide.” said Jon Gillard, Global Head of Licensing. “Creating and developing the armies of Cathay and Kislev for this project has been a lot of fun for our designers and we’re looking forward to seeing them take to the field in this huge third game in the series.”

Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god. Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world.

