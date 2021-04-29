Unboxing Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal – Wireless Gaming Headphones

Beoplay Portal’s elegant design means you can use them in any situation. The headphones are packed with quick-access gaming functions, rock solid connectivity for mobile gaming and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound for an immersive gaming experience on Xbox and other compatible platforms.
Beoplay Portal will put you right in the middle of the action.
Features:
- Instantly adjust game/chat balance and mute directly from the headphones
- Long battery playtime to keep gaming as the feeling takes you
- Dolby Atmos for Headphones, providing virtual surround sound for an immersive experience
- Legendary sound experience provided by Bang & Olufsen
- Virtual boom arm for crystal clear conversations
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Customizable tools available in the Bang & Olufsen App