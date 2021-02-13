Unboxing Xbox Pulse Red Wireless Controller – Xbox Series X|S

Loading...

Textured triggers and bumpers, a Hybrid D-pad, Button mapping and Bluetooth technology highlight the Pulse Red.

ELEVATE YOUR GAME

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with textured grip and a hybrid D-pad. Seamlessly capture and share content with a dedicated Share button. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Android. iOS support coming in the future.

DEDICATED SHARE BUTTON

Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button.

STAY ON TARGET

Stay on target with the new hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case.

SWITCH DEVICES

Easily pair and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Android. iOS support coming in the future.