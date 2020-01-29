‘Underhero’ Launches on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One this February

Indie publisher Digerati is delighted to announce that it’s bringing the colorful 2D RPG-platformer Underhero to consoles next month.

The debut game from Venezuelan studio Paper Castle, Underhero is inspired by Paper Mario (among many other RPGs) and offers its own oddball spin on RPG adventures with a special timing-based combat system, old-school platforming fun, a quirky cast of characters, and a lighthearted story about an unlikely hero on an unforgettable journey to save a kingdom.

Underhero turns the hero journey on its head, casting players in the role of an underling who begrudgingly embarks on a perilous quest. Aided by a magical companion, the accidental adventurer must purge all evil from the Chestnut Kingdom.

“Underhero began as a humble passion project inspired by our love for Nintendo RPGs. After many years of hard work, we are extremely happy to share the world we’ve created with a bigger audience than ever before,” say Kay & Andie of Paper Castle. “Get ready to experience a unique battle system and a subversive story full of twists and turns, now on your favorite console!”

Key features

• A side-scrolling RPG adventure, complete with lush pixel art and cartoony aesthetics

• Jump, slash, evade, talk, and bribe your way through a fantasy adventure with a satirical twist

• Turn-based combat… without the turns! Precisely timed actions are your most powerful weapons

• Level up, solve puzzles, find secrets in a world full of friends, foes, and weird inhabitants

• A wonderful original soundtrack composed by Stijn van Wakeren

• A story full of humor and mysteries awaits!

Underhero will be available to download February 11/12 on PS4, February 13th on Nintendo Switch and February 14th on Xbox One. There will be a 20% launch discount on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and a 20% discount for anyone who pre-orders Underhero from the Microsoft Store.