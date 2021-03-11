Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Vaporum: Lockdown Comes to Nintendo Switch on March 22

Vaporum: Lockdown Comes to Nintendo Switch on March 22

Loading...

What do a steampunk-technology-filled tower, unsuspecting protagonist hunting murderous fiends, and brain-teasing puzzles have in common?Developer Fatbot Games is thrilled to announce its answer with a grid-based action adventure:

Vaporum: Lockdown, coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2021, following a successful launch on PC, Mac, and Linux. To celebrate, Fatbot Games has released a brand new trailer to highlight all of the dungeon-crawling magic Switch players can expect.



Vaporum: Lockdown is a grid-based dungeon crawler in an original steampunk setting, inspired by classics such as Dungeon Master and Eye of the Beholder, or the new Legend of Grimrock series. Lockdown, a prequel to critically acclaimed Vaporum, expands on everything that made the original game good.

  • Explore an old-school grid-based dungeon crawler with modern audiovisuals and controls.
  • Forge yourself in battle with first-person combat against deadly foes with varied abilities and behaviors.
  • Improved accessibility thanks to the stop-time mode and an added-on-screen directional pad, allowing players of all abilities to better engage in combat with their own style and pace.
  • Experience an intriguing tale, following a fully voiced female protagonist.
  • Featuring a unique gadget-based RPG system with tons of customization, loads of loot, and mind-bending puzzles and hazards that will keep you plugged into this portable steampunk adventure.
  • Localized in 8 languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Polish, Japanese, and Chinese.
Loading...

Like it? Share with your friends!

104

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in