Vaporum: Lockdown Comes to Nintendo Switch on March 22

What do a steampunk-technology-filled tower, unsuspecting protagonist hunting murderous fiends, and brain-teasing puzzles have in common?Developer Fatbot Games is thrilled to announce its answer with a grid-based action adventure:

Vaporum: Lockdown, coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2021, following a successful launch on PC, Mac, and Linux. To celebrate, Fatbot Games has released a brand new trailer to highlight all of the dungeon-crawling magic Switch players can expect.





Vaporum: Lockdown is a grid-based dungeon crawler in an original steampunk setting, inspired by classics such as Dungeon Master and Eye of the Beholder, or the new Legend of Grimrock series. Lockdown, a prequel to critically acclaimed Vaporum, expands on everything that made the original game good.

Explore an old-school grid-based dungeon crawler with modern audiovisuals and controls.

Forge yourself in battle with first-person combat against deadly foes with varied abilities and behaviors.

Improved accessibility thanks to the stop-time mode and an added-on-screen directional pad, allowing players of all abilities to better engage in combat with their own style and pace.

Experience an intriguing tale, following a fully voiced female protagonist.

Featuring a unique gadget-based RPG system with tons of customization, loads of loot, and mind-bending puzzles and hazards that will keep you plugged into this portable steampunk adventure.

Localized in 8 languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Polish, Japanese, and Chinese.