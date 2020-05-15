Video Game Deal Week – May 15th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best video game and accessory deals for PS3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac and even Xbox One S. If you have to stay home, you might as well save money and have fun!

Dead or Alive 6 – PlayStation 4

Aspiring fighters are able to experience the sixth Dead or Alive World Combat Championship where every fight will be presented in amazing detail, allowing fans to discern intricate facial expressions unparalleled to those seen in previous entries in the Dead or Alive series.















The Sims 4 [Online Game Code-PC/Mac]

Enjoy the power to create and control people in a virtual world where there are no rules. Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities. Choose their fashions, select their hairstyles, and give them life aspirations. Limited time deal.















EA Access 12 Month Subscription – Xbox One [Digital Code]

EA Access is a gaming service that lets you play dozens of awesome EA games in a massive (and growing!) collection, try brand new games before launch day and save 10% on EA digital purchases. Limited time deal.















LucidSound Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset-Xbox One/PS4/PC/Nintendo Switch/Mac/iOS/Android

Xbox Wireless one-button sync has complete wireless using Xbox wireless technology. Connects directly to your Xbox One Console the same way as a wireless Controller and configures automatically. The multi-platform is compatible with Sony PS4, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Windows, iOS & Android, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iPad, 3DS, and PS Vita. Perfect for many games such as Battle Royale, Fortnight, PUBG, Apex Legends, Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty, Over watch, World of Warcraft’s Legion, and many more. The dual microphone offers a flexible boom mic with advance noise cancellation to reduce noise. Remove the boom mic to activate the integrated mic for mobile use.















Roccat Kone AIMO Gaming Mouse

The Kone AIMO represents the latest heir to the Kone throne, remastered with an array of upgrades to make it better than ever before. Boasting the legendary ergonomics of its predecessors, it now features an improved thumb area for even more comfort and control. It is the ideal tool for every gaming job, with a full feature-set that provides maximum precision and command power in all situations.





