Video Game Deals Week – May 22nd

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best video game and accessory deals for PS3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac and even Xbox One S. If you have to stay home, you might as well save money and have fun!

Collection of Mana – Nintendo Switch

Collection of Mana brings the first three titles in the seminal Mana series to the Nintendo Switch in an all in one package. The collection is an essential bundle for new fans who want to play the classics for the first time and nostalgia seekers who want to relive fond memories and high fantasy adventures on the go.













Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package – PlayStation 4

Join Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they embark on a journey to stop the darkness from overtaking the universe. Wield the magical weapon known as the Keyblade in epic battles alongside iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Jump into action with spectacular team-up moves and powerful magic spells to save beloved Disney and Pixar worlds!













Just Cause 4: Complete Edition – Xbox One [Digital Code]

Unlock the true potential of Just Cause 4 with the Complete Edition! This ultimate all-in-one package includes all previously released improvements and additions to the game as well as access to all Black Market, Expansion Pass and Premium content. Limited time deal.













Vulcan 121 Aimo RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The ROCCAT Vulcan mechanical gaming Keyboard with removable ergonomic palm rest is fast and robust and features exceptional lighting. It boasts keys that were imagined and designed entirely by ROCCAT, Featuring crisp and tactile TITAN switches in Brown, for speedy yet precise key strokes. The Black anodized aluminum top plate of the keyboard makes it sturdy and solid, and the switches are designed to minimize dust build-up. Long-life LEDs can display 16.8M colors and multiple effects, while transparent switch housing spreads the light evenly, providing the best possible stage For AIMO’s living light.













NBA 2K20: 200,000 VC 200,000 VC – [Xbox One Digital Code]

There are more ways than ever before to spend your VC. Upgrade your MyPLAYER, buy MyTEAM packs to build your perfect fantasy team, and so much more! Limited time deal.



