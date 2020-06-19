Video Game Deals – June 19th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best video game and accessory deals for PS3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac and even Xbox One S.

Valfaris – Nintendo Switch

Set in a Far corner of space, valfaris is a heavy metal infused 2D action-platformer and the next game from the team behind Unity awards finalist, slain: back from Hell. Brutal combat. Deadly enemies. Stunning Pixel art. Savage soundtrack. Get ready to rip the galaxy a new wormhole. After mysteriously vanishing from galactic charts, the fortress of valfaris has suddenly reappeared in the orbit of a dying Sun. Once a Self-contained paradise, the grandiose citadel now plays host to an ever-growing darkness. Therion, a fearless and proud son of valfaris, returns to his home to uncover the truth of its doomed fate and to challenge the arcane evil at its very heart.





PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Pikachu design. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime) or add your own rechargeable batteries. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked.





RUNMUS Stereo Gaming Headset – PS4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch / PC

Delivers quality simulated surround sound to enhance the immersive gaming experience. With the high responsive audio drivers, you can be better to make out the direction from which the sound is coming, like the gun fire, enemy footsteps and scenario indicators.





The Sims 4: Spa Day – Online Game Code

Treat your Sims to a day of pampering with The Sims 4 Spa Day. Your Sims can visit the all-new Perfect Balance Spa for a revitalizing massage and work on their inner wellness through the practice of yoga. After a relaxing soak in the mud bath, step into the sauna to melt away the daily stresses. With a variety of all-new objects and décor, you can bring tranquility and comfort to your Sim’s home.





Butfulake Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset

Clear sound comes from pure copper material, excellent environmental noise isolation and high-precision driver. Real military camouflage, and very cool LED lights. Headset is specially designed for PS4, Nintendo Switch and also the gamer headphone fits for most of device with 3.5mm headphone/microphone connector audio input.



