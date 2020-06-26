Video Game Deals – June 26th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best video game and accessory deals for PS3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac and even Xbox One S.

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Xbox One

Welcome to Neighbor Ville, where all is well. Except that a crazy new coniferous conflict between brain-less and botanical is brewing What are you gonna do – call the crops? Soil your plants? Prepare to kick some grass in a plant-on-zombie conflict that will take you to the outer edges of Neighbor Ville and back again.





LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles – Nintendo Switch

LEGO The Incredibles allows players to explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world – including Municiberg, as they use their unique ‘Super’ abilities to bring the city’s Super Villains to justice. Gamers can also team up with family and friends in 2 player co-op to assemble incredible LEGO builds!





Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening – Nintendo Switch

As Link, you awaken in a strange land away from Hyrule, where animals talk and monsters roam. To uncover the truth behind your whereabouts and rouse the legendary Wind Fish, explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons, reimagined in stunning detail for this new release of one of the most beloved The Legend of Zelda games. Along the way, you’ll meet a hilarious assortment of charming characters to which you’ll never want to say goodbye.





Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Playstation 4

The original shooter looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all new mayhem fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.





Dragon’s Crown Pro: Battle Hardened Edition – PlayStation 4

Dragon’s Crown Pro, the remaster of 2013’s acclaimed 2-D hack and slash game from Vanillaware and ATLUS is returning to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro! With updated visuals and presentation for the current-gen, hunting for treasure in the Kingdom of Hydeland has never been more rewarding.



