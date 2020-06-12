Video Game Deals of the Week – June 12th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best video game and accessory deals for PS3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac and even Xbox One S. This week we have some digital codes: Battlefield 1 Revolution And Titanfall 2 Bundle, Dragon Age: Inquistion – Game of the Year Edition and more.

Battlefield 1 Revolution And Titanfall 2 – PC Game Code

Get the complete First Person Shooter experience with the Battlefield 1 Revolution & Titanfall 2 Ultimate bundle. The bundle includes: Battlefield 1 base game – Battlefield 1 Premium Pass with 4 themed expansion packs: They Shall Not Pass, In the Name of the Tsar, Turning Tides and Apocalypse. – Red Baron Pack, Lawrence of Arabia Pack and Hellfighter Pack – containing themed weapons, vehicles and emblems. Titanfall 2 base game – Deluxe Edition content: – Scorch & Ion Prime Titans – Deluxe Edition Warpaint for 6 Titans – Deluxe Edition Camo for all Titans, Pilots & Weapons – Deluxe Edition Nose Arts for 6 Titans – Deluxe Edition Callsign – Jump-Starter content: – All Titans unlocked – all Pilot tacticals unlocked – 500 tokens to unlock loadouts, cosmetics and gear – 10 Double XP tokens to help you hit the ground running in multiplayer. – Underground R-201 Carbine Warpaint









Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – PC Direct to Account

Winner of over 130 Game of the Year awards, discover the definitive Dragon Age: Inquisition experience. The Game of the Year Edition includes the critically acclaimed game, official add-ons – Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser – and added features.









Metro Exodus – PlayStation 4

Metroid exodus is an epic, story-driven first-person shooter from 4a games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in One of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear Winter.









New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch Digital Code

Join Mario, Luigi, and pals for single-player or multiplayer fun anytime, anywhere! Take on two family-friendly, side-scrolling adventures with up to three friends* as you try to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and harder, faster New Super Luigi U games—both of which include Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters!









DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch Digital Code

Ready for a grand adventure filled with memorable characters, an enchanting story and RPG gameplay that can be taken on the go? The definitive version features the same sprawling content of the original DRAGON QUEST XI game, but with newly added character-specific stories, fully orchestrated field and battle music, side-quests to journey into past DRAGON QUEST worlds, and the ability to alternate not only between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals, but also Japanese and English voice track.



