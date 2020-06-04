Video Game Deals Week of May 4th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best video game and accessory deals for PS3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac and even Xbox One S. This week we have the The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition along with One Piece Pirate Warrriors 4, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows and more.

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year – PS4 edition brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date. Includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions, which offer a massive 50 hours of additional storytelling as well as new features and new areas that expand the explorable world by over a third! It affords access to all additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side quests, game modes and new GWENT cards and features all technical and visual updates as well.





One Piece Pirate Warrriors 4 – Nintendo Switch

Follow Luffy and the Straw hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of ﬁnding the illustrious treasure – The one Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary islands and environments in the one Piece story and take on memorable foes.





One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – PS4

The action fighting game is set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end. The game will feature 3 vs. 3 battles, where players can form powerful teams using many familiar faces, the first confirmed playable characters being genos, hellish Blizzard, mumen rider, speed-o’-sound Sonic and saitama.





My Hero One’s Justice 2 – PS4

The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in My Hero One’s Justice 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.





DOOM Eternal with Steel Poster – PS4

Sequel to DOOM, winner of the game awards’ Best action game of 2016. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across Dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.



