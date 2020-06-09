Video Game Release Week of June 9th

This week has an interesting line-up of fighting; Warborn, Warlock and The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor. Beyond Blue is a tranquil contrast.

Warborn – Nintendo Switch

Rise up – Rise up and deploy for battle in the Variable armour, a technologically advanced suit of war. As the political climate between factions is thrown out of balance and the solar system is engulfed in conflict, lead your strike force of deadly mecha towards victory in turn-based tactical combat.









Project Warlock – PS4

Become a mysterious Warlock and embark onto a dangerous mission to eradicate all evil. Put your finger on the trigger and travel through time and space to wreak havoc like in the golden days of fast paced first person shooters! Avail-bale on Xbox One and PC later in the week.

Playstation Store – $14.99





Beyond Blue – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Explore and uncover the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. She and her newly-formed research team will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted. The game features an evocative narrative and exploration of an untouched world.

Buy Beyond Blue





The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor – Xbox On

The Dark Heart of Skyrim beats from the depths in The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. Explore the snow-swept region of Western Skyrim and face an ancient vampiric army that once plagued Tamriel, bent on devouring souls to fuel their rebirth, as part of a year-long gothic adventure. The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor includes Elsweyr, Summerset and Morrowind Chapters, as well as the Base Game. DIGITAL CODE: Xbox Live account required to download and install.



