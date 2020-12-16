Video Game Releases this Week – December 16th

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy video game releases.

This week we have more great titles for your holiday shopping list. The Collection of Saga Final Fantasy Legend includes 3 titles now on Switch along with an upgrade for the exciting GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist. Take a look at what else in store below.

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend – Switch





Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of SaGa with one epic collection including the three original Game Boy titles, now updated with new features for Nintendo Switch.

Experience the series’ origins. This collection includes the first three SaGa games, originally released as The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III in North America. This digital compilation is packed with brand new features to enhance the experience, while maintaining the charm and wonder that made the pioneering original games so special.

About

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend

Platform: Switch

Publisher: Ninetendo

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

ESRB Rating: E

Release Date: December 15th

Purchase

Buy at: Ninetendo

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist – PC, PS4, Xbox One (upgrade patch)





Anything goes on Cayo Perico, a private paradise that’s home to the infamous El Rubio, the world’s preeminent narco-trafficker and supplier to the Madrazo family.

Cayo Perico is not only the nerve center of El Rubio’s drug empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love: marathon dance parties on golden beaches, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave until the sun comes up.

About

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One (upgrade patch)

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Genre: Shooters, RPGs, Tactical Strategy

ESRB Rating: M

Release Date: December 15th

Garden Paws – PC





You have inherited your grandparents farm as they set off to travel the world. Work with Frank at the local construction shop to finish off the final touches on your new home. Aid Frank and Mayor Wilson in building up the town so it may reach it’s full potential.

About

Garden Paws

Platform: PC

Publisher: Bitten Toast Games Inc.

Genre: Adventure, Simulation

ESRB Rating: E

Release Date: December 18th

Purchase

Buy at: Steam Store

MXGP 2020 – PC, PS4, Xbox One





The Official Motocross Videogame. The official videogame of the Motocross Championship is back! Jump onto your bike and let the adrenaline rise with this new gaming experience. Take control: discover what’s new in the official series.

About

MXGP 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Publisher: Square Enix

Genre: Racing

ESRB Rating: E

Release Date: December 16th

Purchase

Buy at: Instant Gaming