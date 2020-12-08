Video Game Releases this Week December 8th

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy video game releases.

New to games this week are 2 games that are sure to be at the top of your holiday list: the action, adventure Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom Eternal, now on NS. Take a look below at what else is in store this week.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC





Set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification, you play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

About

Cyberpunk 2077

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Genre: Action/Adventure

ESRB: M

Purchase

Buy at: Game Stop

DOOM Eternal – Nintendo Switch





Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.

About

DOOM Eternal

Platforms: NS

Publisher: Bethesda

Genre: First-person Shooter

ESRB: T

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon

Space Invaders Forever – Nintendo Switch / PlayStation4





Space Invaders Forever has arrived to invade consoles with greatly improved graphics and interactive sound to deliver a new immersive experience! Packed with vibrant visuals and a pulsing soundtrack. Space Invaders Forever comes with 16 stages, packed with devious invaders and fiendish boss fights. Practice individual stages in Free Play, then boost your high score to new heights in Arcade Mode!

About

Space Invaders Forever

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Publisher: United Games GmbH

Genre: Arcade

ESRB: E

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon

Unto The End – PC, Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch





Unto The End is a challenging combat adventure game in the style of a cinematic platformer. The story is simple: get home to your family. Master read-react combat in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to trade and use items. An adventure told through your actions, how will you make it.

About

Unto The End

Platforms: NS, PS4 4, Xbox One, PC, macOS

Publisher: Big Sugar

Genre: Action/Adventure

ESRB: T

Purchase

Buy at: Steam