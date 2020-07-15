Video Game Releases Week of July 14th

Some hot games out this week: Ghost of Tsushima, Neon Abyss, Paper Mario: The Origami King and more.

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition – PS4

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan.









Neon Abyss – PC

Neon Abyss is a frantic, roguelite action-platformer where you run ‘n’ gun your way into the Abyss. Featuring unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system, each run diversifies the experience and every choice alters the ruleset.

Steam – $19.99





Paper Mario: The Origami King – Nintendo Switch

The kingdom has been ravaged by an origami menace! Join Mario and his new partner, Olivia, as they battle evil Folded Soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly in this comedy-filled adventure, only on the Nintendo Switch system.









Rocket Arena Mythic Edition – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Welcome to a world where the rules are written in rocket fuel! Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action. Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Try out an ever-growing roster of diverse heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay.









SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

SUPERHOT continues in Mind Control with you standing in the center of a firefight. A hail of slow motion bullets is inching slowly towards your face. You see bright red enemies frozen in place as they run towards you. Weapons in hand, they’re stepping over the shattered remains of the foes you just dispatched.

