Video Game Releases Week of June 22nd

This week we have Blair Witch from the movie franchise, this time on Nintendo Switch. A game for the kids, Spongebob Squarepants joins Tower of Time and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, also on Switch. It’s a good week for Nintendo.

Blair Witch – Nintendo Switch

It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…

Tower of Time – Xbox One / PS4 / Nintendo Switch

Lead the ultimate party of heroes into the Tower of Time, a vertical battleground filled with lore, mystery, and combat. Combining the nuances of classic RPGs with challenging tactical combat, Tower of Time transforms each battle into a puzzle of magic and mettle. Slow or pause time to plan your every move: strategically place your warriors, control the battleground with precise spells, counter incoming waves with devastating maneuvers.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – Nintendo Switch

Nearly a year and a half has passed since the Erebonian civil war, and much has changed since then. From the shifting stances of countries to the internal politics of the Empire, and even the life of Rean Schwarzer, the shadows of the past have given way to the embers of a new chapter. Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Nintendo Switch

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as spongebob, patrick and sandy and show the evil plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save bikini bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!



