Video Games Available this Week – November 30th, 2020

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy video game releases.

New to games this week – Chronos: Before the Ashes is in an adventure to fight evil and the psychological thriller, Twin Mirror are available along with a ruthless crime strategy game, Empire of Sin. Take a look below at what else is in store this week.

Chronos: Before the Ashes – PC / PS4 / XBO / Switch / Stadia





Chronos is an atmospheric RPG that Chronicles a hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil. Grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll – each time your hero dies, they lose a year of their life!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC / PS4 / XBO / Switch / Stadia

Genre: RPG

ESRB Rating: T

Empire of Sin – PC / PS4 /XBO / Switch





Empire of sin, the strategy game from romero games and Paradox interactive, puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920S prohibition-era Chicago. It’s up to you to Hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. This character-driven, noir-inspired game puts players smack dab in the glitz and glamor of the roaring 20S, all while working behind the scenes in the gritty underbelly of organized crime.

Empire of Sin

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platform: PC / PS4 /XBO / Switch

Genre: RPG

MSRB Rating: M

Twin Mirror – PC / PS4/ Xbox





In this psychological thriller, main character Sam Higgs returns to his childhood town for his best friend’s funeral. It quickly becomes obvious that this little West Virginian city holds numerous dark secrets. The former investigative journalist will employ his deductive skills to uncover the mysteries surrounding the city and its inhabitants.

Twin Mirror

Publisher: Dontnod Entertainment

Platform: PC / PS4/ Xbox

Genre: RPG

MSRB Rating: M

Worms Rumble – PC, PS4, Xbox





Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!

Worms Rumble

Publisher: Team17 Digital

Platform: PC / PS4/ Xbox

Genre: Action

MSRB Rating: RP

