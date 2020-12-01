Video Games Available this Week – November 30th, 2020

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy video game releases.
New to games this week – Chronos: Before the Ashes is in an adventure to fight evil and the psychological thriller, Twin Mirror are available along with a ruthless crime strategy game, Empire of Sin. Take a look below at what else is in store this week.
Chronos: Before the Ashes – PC / PS4 / XBO / Switch / Stadia
Chronos is an atmospheric RPG that Chronicles a hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil. Grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll – each time your hero dies, they lose a year of their life!
About
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Platforms: PC / PS4 / XBO / Switch / Stadia
Genre: RPG
ESRB Rating: T
Purchase
Buy at: Amazon
Empire of Sin – PC / PS4 /XBO / Switch
Empire of sin, the strategy game from romero games and Paradox interactive, puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920S prohibition-era Chicago. It’s up to you to Hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. This character-driven, noir-inspired game puts players smack dab in the glitz and glamor of the roaring 20S, all while working behind the scenes in the gritty underbelly of organized crime.
About
Empire of Sin
Publisher: Deep Silver
Platform: PC / PS4 /XBO / Switch
Genre: RPG
MSRB Rating: M
Purchase
Buy at: Microsoft Store
Twin Mirror – PC / PS4/ Xbox
In this psychological thriller, main character Sam Higgs returns to his childhood town for his best friend’s funeral. It quickly becomes obvious that this little West Virginian city holds numerous dark secrets. The former investigative journalist will employ his deductive skills to uncover the mysteries surrounding the city and its inhabitants.
About
Twin Mirror
Publisher: Dontnod Entertainment
Platform: PC / PS4/ Xbox
Genre: RPG
MSRB Rating: M
Purchase
Buy at: Epic Games
Worms Rumble – PC, PS4, Xbox
Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!
About
Worms Rumble
Publisher: Team17 Digital
Platform: PC / PS4/ Xbox
Genre: Action
MSRB Rating: RP
Purchase
Buy at: Steam Store