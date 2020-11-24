Video Games Releases this Week November 24th

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy video game releases.

New to games this week – World of Warcraft‘s new adventure Shadowlands is finally here, along with Football Manager 2021 and a fun shooter game, Chicken Range on Nintendo Switch. Take a look below at what else is in store this week.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion – PC





What lies beyond the world you know? The Shadowlands, resting place for every mortal soul—virtuous or vile—that has ever lived. Journey beyond the veil, discover five otherworldly realms of wonder and horror, gain incredible powers — and save Azeroth from all-consuming darkness.

About

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platform: PC

Rated: T

Release Date: November 23

Purchase

Buy at: Blizzard Entertainment

Football Manager 2021 – PC





Dynamic, true-to-life management experiences deliver football authenticity like no other game can. You are empowered like never before to develop your managerial prowess and reach elite status.

About:

Football Manager 2021

Publisher: SEGA

Platform: PC

Rated: N/R

Release Date: November 24

Purchase

Buy at: Epic Games

Chicken Range – Nintendo Switch





The follow up to the massively successful Chicken Shoot for the Nintendo Wii. Chicken Range provides endless fun on Nintendo Switch. The object of the game is to shoot the chickens using an array of different weaponry, from pistols, to AK47, RPG’s to Alien Ray Guns! Gameplay is set over a field twice as wide as the screen, so you must be constantly moving your aim side to side to reach the whole game field.

About

Chicken Range

Publisher: Fun Box Media

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Rated: E

Release Date: November 24

Purchase

Buy at: Gamestop

Warframe – PS5





Get ready to Bullet Jump into the next generation of Warfare. Bigger, better and more beautiful than ever before, we’re excited to unveil an immersive experience with enhanced rendering, dynamic lighting, improved loading times and a fleet of other upgrades.

About

Warfare

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Platform: PS5

Rated: M

Release Date: November 26

Purchase

Buy at: Warfare (play for free)

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker – PS4 / Xbox One / PC





Part of Season Pass 3, renowned as “Shisui of the Body Flicker” for his unrivaled mobility on the battlefield, Shisui joins the Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker roster as an Attack-type Master Character wielding both exceptional prowess in the Uchiha clan’s signature Shuriken Jutsu and the most feared Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Kotoamatsukami, which allows him to both protect his allies and confuse all opponents simultaneously

About

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Platform: PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Rated: T

Release Date: November 24

Purchase

Buy at: Playstation Store