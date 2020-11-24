Video Games Releases this Week November 24th

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy video game releases.
New to games this week – World of Warcraft‘s new adventure Shadowlands is finally here, along with Football Manager 2021 and a fun shooter game, Chicken Range on Nintendo Switch. Take a look below at what else is in store this week.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion – PC
What lies beyond the world you know? The Shadowlands, resting place for every mortal soul—virtuous or vile—that has ever lived. Journey beyond the veil, discover five otherworldly realms of wonder and horror, gain incredible powers — and save Azeroth from all-consuming darkness.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion
Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
Platform: PC
Rated: T
Release Date: November 23
Buy at: Blizzard Entertainment
Football Manager 2021 – PC
Dynamic, true-to-life management experiences deliver football authenticity like no other game can. You are empowered like never before to develop your managerial prowess and reach elite status.
Football Manager 2021
Publisher: SEGA
Platform: PC
Rated: N/R
Release Date: November 24
Buy at: Epic Games
Chicken Range – Nintendo Switch
The follow up to the massively successful Chicken Shoot for the Nintendo Wii. Chicken Range provides endless fun on Nintendo Switch. The object of the game is to shoot the chickens using an array of different weaponry, from pistols, to AK47, RPG’s to Alien Ray Guns! Gameplay is set over a field twice as wide as the screen, so you must be constantly moving your aim side to side to reach the whole game field.
Chicken Range
Publisher: Fun Box Media
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Rated: E
Release Date: November 24
Buy at: Gamestop
Warframe – PS5
Get ready to Bullet Jump into the next generation of Warfare. Bigger, better and more beautiful than ever before, we’re excited to unveil an immersive experience with enhanced rendering, dynamic lighting, improved loading times and a fleet of other upgrades.
Warfare
Publisher: Digital Extremes
Platform: PS5
Rated: M
Release Date: November 26
Buy at: Warfare (play for free)
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker – PS4 / Xbox One / PC
Part of Season Pass 3, renowned as “Shisui of the Body Flicker” for his unrivaled mobility on the battlefield, Shisui joins the Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker roster as an Attack-type Master Character wielding both exceptional prowess in the Uchiha clan’s signature Shuriken Jutsu and the most feared Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Kotoamatsukami, which allows him to both protect his allies and confuse all opponents simultaneously
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.
Platform: PS4 / Xbox One / PC
Rated: T
Release Date: November 24
Buy at: Playstation Store