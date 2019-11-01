Build Your Own Game Company & Dominate the Industry in 'Mad Games Tycoon'

Publisher Toplitz Productions released today their game studio simulation Mad Games Tycoon. The game asks players to manage the challenges of launching a game company — starting out as an indie studio and working their way up to becoming a major player in the ‘biz. Aspiring studio heads will do more than just play games all day, as they’ll need to manage day-to-day logistics — including hiring new programming talent and renting office space — and then craft games everyone will want to play. As business booms, they’ll need to think about building their own game engines, cutting licensing deals, and even creating next-generation consoles.

Features of Mad Games Tycoon include:

• Start a Game Development Studio and develop and market games in any combination of over 15 genres with nearly 200 sub-categories

• Explore over 40 technologies (e.g. graphics, sound, control) and create your own game engines as a basis for your games, or license them to other development houses

• Produce a next-generation game console that puts everything else on the market to shame

• Set up your studio – from the proverbial backyard garage without heating – to modern skyscrapers with server farms for your grand-scale MMO’s

• Expand your workforce – hire both “green” programmers and development legends – then staff departments like testing, marketing, sound, and graphics with the best people

Mad Games Tycoon is now available for PC (Retail), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.