LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Pre-order starts November 19th

LucidSound announced today that its upcoming LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited-Edition headset will be available for pre-order on November 19 at www.lucidsound.com and www.gamestop.com.

LucidSound partnered with the legendary rapper and gamer earlier this year and have created a stunning chrome and white headset complete with Snoop’s distinct branding and voice over prompts from the hip hop legend himself.

This one of a kind headset features LucidSound’s signature on-ear controls, up to 20 hour battery life, 50mm speakers, Snoop Dogg recorded voice prompts, Seamless Device Switching and EQ settings designed with Snoop Dogg.



• WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET WITH BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth mode for mobile games, music, movies and calls.

• SEAMLESS DEVICE SWITCHING

The LS50X is totally wireless for console and PC gaming and can connect to any Bluetooth audio device with seamless switching between the two with a press of a button. So go ahead, cross the streams. Play your Xbox and.. control your phone with your headset, stream PC audio to your headset or stream you own music in-game

• DESIGNED FOR EXTENDED GAMEPLAY

Stay in the game with up to 20 hours of rechargeable battery life at home or on the go.

• CRYSTAL-CLEAR CHAT

Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile gaming, music or movies. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

• SNOOP DOGG VOICE PROMPTS

Ships December 20th: Pre-order now!