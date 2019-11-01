+ Add Listing

LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Pre-order starts November 19th

Jack Arnold Video Game News

LucidSound announced today that its upcoming LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited-Edition headset will be available for pre-order on November 19 at www.lucidsound.com and www.gamestop.com.

LucidSound partnered with the legendary rapper and gamer earlier this year and have created a stunning chrome and white headset complete with Snoop’s distinct branding and voice over prompts from the hip hop legend himself.

This one of a kind headset features LucidSound’s signature on-ear controls, up to 20 hour battery life, 50mm speakers, Snoop Dogg recorded voice prompts, Seamless Device Switching and EQ settings designed with Snoop Dogg.

WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET WITH BLUETOOTH
Bluetooth mode for mobile games, music, movies and calls.

SEAMLESS DEVICE SWITCHING
The LS50X is totally wireless for console and PC gaming and can connect to any Bluetooth audio device with seamless switching between the two with a press of a button. So go ahead, cross the streams. Play your Xbox and.. control your phone with your headset, stream PC audio to your headset or stream you own music in-game

DESIGNED FOR EXTENDED GAMEPLAY
Stay in the game with up to 20 hours of rechargeable battery life at home or on the go.

CRYSTAL-CLEAR CHAT
Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile gaming, music or movies. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

SNOOP DOGG VOICE PROMPTS

Ships December 20th: Pre-order now!