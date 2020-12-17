“Vigor” Available on Playstation4 and Playstation5

Sponsor Loading...

Bohemia Interactive releases “Vigor” for PlayStation4 and PlayStation5. The journey to bring this incredible shooter to console players has been exciting and the team can’t wait to meet all the new Outlanders who will step into post-way Norway.

Many have asked about cross-play for Vigor since the team announced the PlayStation version. While cross-play with other platforms will not be possible, the team is enabling cross-generation play. No matter if you play on your PS4 or PS5, your progression and purchases will be consistent across both.

The PS4 version of Vigor features the full, robust gameplay experience present on other current consoles. The PS5 version, as expected, takes advantage of the console’s enhancements in various ways. Loading times have shrunk thanks to the fast SSD and players can see Norway in all its glory in 4K thanks to the power of the new generation of gaming consoles.