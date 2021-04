Bullet Jumping through the Origin System is always better with friends, and we’re humbled that you’ve been part of our Squad for 8 amazing years.

Log in and kick off the festivities with a free Rhino Dex Skin.

Loading...

Earn Dex Weapons and Customizations from previous Anniversaries by completing weekly Alerts, plus earn extra Credits and Affinity with special weekend Boosters!

Rated T-M for Teen through Mature