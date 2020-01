Recruited by a mysterious client, you and a partner take on a series of high-profile heists. Utilize gadgets to infiltrate the various facilities as the crafty Thief in VR; and breach through security systems as the clever Hacker on a mobile device. Cooperation and trust will be necessary to sneak past guards, hack through laser grids, crack safes, and much more.

Team up and pull off the greatest heist of the century.