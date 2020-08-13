Watch Demo Trailer for “AVICII Invector” on Nintendo Switch

Created in collaboration with the late superstar DJ, AVICII Invector invites you to belt up and blast into the rhythmic regions of unexplored space to tackle each fade and beat in 35 of the EDM superstar’s pulse-pounding, global chart-topping tracks.

Fly solo or recreate the party feeling of an AVICII concert with heart-thumping, competitive gameplay. Each track is built to perfectly match the on-screen visuals taking you through a musical odyssey of serene exploration.

Launching September 8th on Nintendo Switch, with the demo available to play today!