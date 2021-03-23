Watch Dogs: Legion Offers Free Trial Weekend March 25th – 29th

Loading...

Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs: Legion will be available to play for free from 25th – 29th March on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5*, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC. In addition, pre-load will be available tomorrow.

Every character in near-future London will be available to recruit and play as during the Free Trial Weekend in both single-player and online modes. Players will be able to check out all of the open-world activities such as playing darts at the local pub and participating in bareknuckle fights, as well as explore half of the eight boroughs including the City of London and Islington & Hackney. Additionally, players will be able to discover the game’s storyline up to the Skye Larsen mission.

Players who want to continue their fight will keep their game progression and enjoy discounts on Watch Dogs: Legion and the season pass across selected platforms:

Xbox: From 23 rd March to 15 th April – 50% off of the Standard and Ultimate editions.

March to 15 April – 50% off of the Standard and Ultimate editions. PlayStation: From 24 th March to 31 st March – 50% off of the Standard and Ultimate editions and 25% off of the season pass

March to 31 March – 50% off of the Standard and Ultimate editions and 25% off of the season pass Ubisoft Store on Windows PC: From 18 th March to 9 th April – 50% off of the Standard, Gold & Ultimate editions, and 25% off of the season pass

March to 9 April – 50% off of the Standard, Gold & Ultimate editions, and 25% off of the season pass Epic Games Store on Windows PC: March 25 th to April 8 th – 50% off of the Standard, Gold & Ultimate editions, and 25% off of the season pass

to April 8 – 50% off of the Standard, Gold & Ultimate editions, and 25% off of the season pass Stadia: From 25th March – 29th March, 50% off of the Standard, Gold & Ultimate editions and 25% off of the season pass.

More information on the Free Trial Weekend, including exact timing, can be found at https://www.ubisoft.com/en-gb/game/watch-dogs/legion/news-updates/1VHqUt5zcoSIcIkVCoIWF5/watch-dogs-legion-free-trial-weekend

* Through PlayStation 4 backwards compatibility.