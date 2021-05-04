Watch Dogs: Legion Update 1 Available Today

Ubisoft announced that Update 1 (Title Update 4.0) for Watch Dogs: Legion will be available today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+*, Ubisoft’s subscription service.

Title Update 4.0 introduces exclusive content for Season Pass holders in single-player and in the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion, including:

A new playable hero character, Mina Sidhu: Once a test subject, Mina Sidhu now wields the power of mind control and can take full control of an enemy with her Mind Control Device, the OMNI Optik. She is also equipped with a Mental Blast that can disrupt nearby enemies.

Once a test subject, Mina Sidhu now wields the power of mind control and can take full control of an enemy with her Mind Control Device, the OMNI Optik. She is also equipped with a Mental Blast that can disrupt nearby enemies. A new DedSec Stories mission, Swipe Right: In this new single-player mission, DedSec discovers that someone in London is conspiring with an Egyptian minister to sell off the country’s antiquities, with the money going to fund violent insurgents.

Furthermore, as part of Watch Dogs: Legion’s post-launch plans in 2021, Ubisoft has detailed the availability of the free content for all Watch Dogs: Legion players as well as the new, exclusive content for season pass owners across single-player and online modes.

For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion.