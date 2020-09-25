Watch First Look At Psychological Horror Title “The Medium”

The first glimpse into the dark origins of The Maw, the nightmarish entity and main antagonist voiced by Troy Baker, alongside a closer look at Sadness, a mysterious masked girl who resides at the abandoned Niwa Hotel.

The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features an innovative dual-reality gameplay and an original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

Coming Holiday 2020, available now for pre-order.