Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Watch First Look At Psychological Horror Title “The Medium”

Video Games

Watch First Look At Psychological Horror Title “The Medium”

84views
109
11 shares, 109 points

The first glimpse into the dark origins of The Maw, the nightmarish entity and main antagonist voiced by Troy Baker, alongside a closer look at Sadness, a mysterious masked girl who resides at the abandoned Niwa Hotel.

The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features an innovative dual-reality gameplay and an original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

Coming Holiday 2020, available now for pre-order.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in