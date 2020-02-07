Watch Launch Trailer for New Deluxe Edition of ‘The Town of Light’ on Nintendo Switch

The highly celebrated psychological adventure The Town of Light has launched globally on Nintendo Switch. This new Deluxe Edition of the game on the popular handheld console features exclusive making of content and documentary footage of the real Psychiatric Hospital of Volterra, never before seen on other platforms.

Created through the desire to tell the stories of those held within psychiatric facilities through the mid-twentieth century and create wider conversation around mental health, Wired Productions and LKA are delighted to continue to support positive mental health awareness with 10% of net proceeds from sales to be donated to Safe In Our World (http://www.safeinourworld.org).