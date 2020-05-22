Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Watch New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – C.O.D.E. Fearless...

Video Games

Watch New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – C.O.D.E. Fearless Pack

88views
113
12 shares, 113 points

Fight for a cause. The Call of Duty Endowment Fearless Pack is now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including Warzone. Co-designed by Medal of Honor recipient CPT Florent “”Flo”” Groberg, the Fearless Pack includes a new operator, assault rifle blueprint, camo, and more! 100% of Activision’s net proceeds for this pack will help get vets in the U.S. and U.K. placed into high-quality jobs. Purchase the Fearless Pack on Xbox One today!

This is a limited-time offer that will end once $3 million has been raised for the Call of Duty Endowment.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in