Watch New Monster Harvest Teaser Trailer

Monster Harvest is a monster collecting and farming action RPG with a twist! Grow, collect and mutate your crops then take them into battle! Filled with places to discover and multiple ways to build your farm, get ready to craft, explore and battle across the vibrant world of Planimal Point.

Use magical slimes to mutate the crops you grow on your farm. Collectible Planimal companions! Some slimes mutate your crops into Planimals! Take your loyal companions into battle as you look to save Planimal Point from the Evil SlimeCo. Three unique seasons: Dry, Wet, and Dark – Strange weather and seasons shift what the player can grow.

Venture into the town of Planimal Point – Discover the people and creatures that live there, build relationships to gain discounts in stores. Craft dozens of items for your farm and your house.

Monster Harvest is coming to Xbox​ on June 3rd.