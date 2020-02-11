Watch Yakuza 5 Remastered Launch Trailer on PS4

Complete the journey of the dragon. For the first time ever, Kiryu’s entire saga lives on a single console. Yakuza 5 is available now, and the Yakuza Remastered Collection is now complete.
You may also like
Sony Releases Gameplay Reveal Trailer for Outriders on PS5, PS4
Leave Humanity Behind. Releasing Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. #OUTRIDERS is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the...
Dead Cells: The Bad Seed DLC – What’s New?
Brand new content for Dead Cells! The exceptionally deadly new Dead Cells DLC, The Bad Seed, has planted itself on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch today from developers and publishers Evil Empire and...
Complete The Dragon of Dojima’s Journey with ‘The Yakuza Remastered Collection’
For the first time ever, Kiryu’s entire saga lives on a single console. Yakuza 5 is available now, and the Yakuza Remastered Collection is complete. Now is the perfect time to pick up this amazing collection that...
Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story Launch Trailer
The journey ends here. Follow former US Marine Sam on his quest to return home and explore the ruins of Vladivostok in the second major DLC expansion for Metro Exodus. Sam’s Story is available now. Metro Exodus is...