    Watch Yakuza 5 Remastered Launch Trailer on PS4

    Staff
    Complete the journey of the dragon. For the first time ever, Kiryu’s entire saga lives on a single console. Yakuza 5 is available now, and the Yakuza Remastered Collection is now complete.

