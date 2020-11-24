Static Multimedia community

Welcome to the Fortnite Crew Announce Trailer

Fortnite Crew is coming in Season 5 – the ultimate subscription offer for getting can’t-miss Fortnite content!

Joining the Fortnite Crew gets members everything below for only $11.99 each month:

  • Battle Pass Included for the full Season – As a member of the Fortnite Crew, you’ll always have access to the current season’s Battle Pass!
  • 1,000 V-Bucks Each Month – Fortnite Crew members will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month. Spend it on your favorite Item Shop content!
  • Get A Monthly Crew Pack! – Get an exclusive Fortnite Crew Pack, an always-new Outfit Bundle that only Fortnite Crew members can get.

