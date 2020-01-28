Welcome to ‘Whateverland’ – a Prison for Lost Souls

Whateverland tells the story of a skilled thief named Vincent, who decides to steal a precious necklace from a mansion of a lonely old woman, Beatrice. His plan would have gone perfectly well, but when she catches him red-handed, she turns out to be an ancient powerful witch. As a punishment, Beatrice sends him to the parallel world she has created, where the witch traps those she considers her enemies. The first inhabitants of this bizarre world called it Whateverland, and since then it kind of stuck. Vincent teams up with a weird guy named Nick and together they are willing to find their way out.

This not so classic point-n-click will take you on an adventure through the bizarrely beautiful hand-drawn world. And you’re the only one who decides what kind of story it’s going to be!

In addition to many mini-games, Whateverland also includes a unique board game called “Bell & Bones”. The developers themselves describe it as a child of rugby and quidditch, that desperately wants to become chess.

• A not so classic point-n-click.

• You can steal stuff. Or not – it’s your call.

• Your actions define the ending and what people think of you.

• The most annoying sidekick in the universe. (We still love you, Nick)

• You can talk to people. Not sure they’re gonna talk to you though.

• Turn-based strategy sport simulator included in the game. With magic.

• Loads of mini-games. At least 2.

• Music recorded with a real sextet. How sexy is that?

• Beautiful hand-drawn art style.

Caligari Games is launching Whateverland in mid-2020.