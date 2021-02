Loading...

The award-winning Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest is now available on PlayStation 4. Explore the myths and monsters of Europe’s last primeval wilderness.

Play as Maia, who arrives at the ancient Białowieża Forest looking to explore her family history. Discover Rage in an adventure game inspired by the experience of the legendary tabletop roleplaying game Werewolf: The Apocalypse.