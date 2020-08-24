Static Multimedia community

World of Warcraft’s New Journey into ‘Shadowlands’ Steams on gamescom

World of Warcraft's New Journey into 'Shadowlands' Steams on gamescom

As World of Warcraft players prepare for their journey into the Shadowlands, a new four-part animated series, Afterlives, offers a look into the covenants that hold dominion over the expansion’s new zones.

Tune into the gamescom Opening Night Live stream, which kicks off at 11:00 a.m. PDT on Aug. 27, to catch the first part of this brand-new animated series.

Fans of the Warbringers and Harbingers animations that preceded Battle for Azeroth and Legion respectively, can get a taste of what’s to come with a preview trailer..




Just as our choices determine who we are in life – they pave the paths we take in the afterlife. Prepare to delve into four realms of the Shadowlands – Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth – and discover the journeys souls take once they cross the eternal veil.

