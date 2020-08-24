World of Warcraft’s New Journey into ‘Shadowlands’ Steams on gamescom

As World of Warcraft players prepare for their journey into the Shadowlands, a new four-part animated series, Afterlives, offers a look into the covenants that hold dominion over the expansion’s new zones.

Tune into the gamescom Opening Night Live stream, which kicks off at 11:00 a.m. PDT on Aug. 27, to catch the first part of this brand-new animated series.

Fans of the Warbringers and Harbingers animations that preceded Battle for Azeroth and Legion respectively, can get a taste of what’s to come with a preview trailer..







Just as our choices determine who we are in life – they pave the paths we take in the afterlife. Prepare to delve into four realms of the Shadowlands – Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth – and discover the journeys souls take once they cross the eternal veil.